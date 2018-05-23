Hulu is in early stages of development on a TV series adaptation of Isabel Allende’s critically praised novel The House of the Spirits. FilmNation Entertainment (Arrival), which had landed rights to the book in a competitive situation, will serve as the studio on the project, with Allende on board as executive producer. A search is underway for a writer to pen the adaptation and a director.

The House of the Spirits brings to life the triumphs and tragedies of three generations of the Trueba family.

Allende’s debut novel The House of the Spirits was originally published in 1982 to instant critical acclaim. It became a worldwide commercial success, printed in over 35 languages with other 70 million copies sold. The book was adapted as a feature in 1993 by Danish director Bille August with a star-studded cast that included Jeremy Irons, Meryl Streep, Winona Ryder, Glenn Close and Antonio Banderas.

Over the past year or so, FilmNation has been quietly building a TV slate with high-end properties. Last fall, the company set up for development at HBO I Know This Much Is True, an eight-episode limited drama series starring and executive produced by Mark Ruffalo.

The House Of the Spirits is the latest high-profile literary adaptation at Hulu where it would be looking to join The Handmaid’s Tale, The Looming Tower, Little Fires Everywhere and Castle Rock.

Allende, who also is known for City Of the Beasts, published in 2002, is repped by UTA and the Agencia Literaria Carmen Balcells.