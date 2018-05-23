Two weeks ahead of The Fosters series finale, its Freeform finally spinoff finally has a title: Good Trouble. The cable net also said today that Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon M. Chu will direct and exec produced the first episode, which will begin production in the summer.

The new series, which was announced in January, will follow Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young-adult lives in Los Angeles.

“We’re seeing millennials in this country doing extraordinary things — making noise, taking action, stirring up good trouble as they grow, strive and struggle to make the mess of their early 20s into the message,” series creators and showrunners Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg said in a statement. “As Callie and Mariana venture to Los Angeles to start their adult lives and embark on their separate but intertwined journeys to change the world, they’re going to have all the ‘good trouble’ they can handle.”

Chu most recently directed Now You See Me 2, and his adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians — starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh — hits theaters August 17. His next helming project is the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, which Warner Bros just landed in a $50 million deal. He is repped by UTA and Artists First.

Good Trouble doesn’t have as premiere date, but it eventually will join Freeform’s original scripted dramas including the mermaid thriller Siren, dramedy The Bold Type, supernatural drama Shadowhunters, the Bella Thorne-starring Famous in Love and Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, whic premieres June 7.

Chu is re