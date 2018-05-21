The Daily Show is publishing its The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library in book form, which will be available to the public on Tuesday, July 31.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library includes an introduction by the late-night show’s host/EP Trevor Noah, and foreward by Pulitzer-Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham. The book, compiled by The Daily Show, includes photography from the Trump Twitter Library’s previous pop-up exhibitions. And there’s a place in the book for readers to add future Trump tweet highlights, what with POTUS making Twitter history every day.

Spiegel & Grau, a division of Penguin Random House, will release. See photo above and full image with case cover below.

Comedy Central

Comedy Central describes The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library book as a proper exhibition catalog based on the late-night show's brick and mortar exhibition and features both fan faves from that exhibit as well as brand-new material. The book will include:

The Masterpieces: In-depth critical appreciations of history’s most important Trump tweets, from “Very Stable Genius” to “Covfefe” to “Trump Tower Taco Bowl/I Love Hispanics!” The Greatest Battles: @realDonaldTrump’s brutal Twitter campaigns against fellow Republicans, Diet Coke, women generally, and Kristen Stewart specifically. Sad! A Retrospective: A compendium of the many people, events, and twists of fate that apparently made Donald Trump feel this human emotion. Trumpstradamus: Donald J. Trump’s amazing 140-character predictions for the future. The Hall of Nicknames: The greatest of Trump’s monikers, from “Lyin’ Ted” to “Low I.Q. Crazy Mika,” accompanied by original caricature artwork. Trump vs. Trump: “ You’re going to want to sit for this one,” Comedy Central advises: Donald Trump has sometimes been known to contradict himself.



One year ago next month, Comedy Central announced The Daily Show‘s free to the public Trump Twitter Library would open its doors at 3 West 57th Street near Fifth Avenue, a convenient stone’s throw from Trump Tower.

Back then, Noah explained on air, that every American president gets a library when he or she leaves office, housing important documents from their time in office, but Trump doesn’t have any document “he just tweets,” and that they did not want to wait until Trump was out of office “because we don’t know when he’s going to go…He might get impeached or might get bored and wander off.”

And, though the public would get tired of the tremendousness, the library would close its doors forever after a limited run. Even so, the library moved to Chicago’s Union Station for a brief visit last October.