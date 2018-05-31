EXCLUSIVE: The Crow has seen its wings clipped yet again. Sources tell me Jason Momoa and director Corin Hardy formally withdrew from the film this morning. This after Sony was close to exiting as the film’s worldwide distributor. I’m told this has to do with creative and financial differences with Samuel Hadida, whose Davis Films holds underlying rights and who was financing the film. Production was gearing up to start within the next five weeks in Budapest, and the picture was in full pre-production with Hardy presiding.

Sony Pictures announced last September that it had picked up the film for worldwide distribution, and announced an October 11, 2019 release date. Insiders said that deal hasn’t closed. My sources said Hadida’s inability to close a deal with Sony left the studio in exit mode, and that directly precipitated the exits of the filmmaker and star.

Above is the social media confirmation by Hardy in happier times for the re-imagining of James O’Barr’s graphic novel that was turned into a 1994 movie starring Brandon Lee and directed by Alex Proyas. It also marks the second time that the director exited the film.

Hardy, whose next film is The Conjuring spinoff The Nun, made his live-action feature directing debut on The Hallow, after drawing acclaim for his animated short Butterfly and for directing music videos for Ed Sheeran and others. Relativity Media, which had the rights, set him to direct an earlier iteration of The Crow redo, after Edgar Wright raved about his work to Edward R. Pressman, who produced the first film. Creative and financial turbulence within Relativity led Hardy to exit back then, and after Relativity imploded in bankruptcy, Hadida acquired the underlying rights and set it with Highland Film Group and put the pieces back together. Hardy sparked to a return with Momoa, the Game of Thrones and Aquaman star who signed on to play the role originated by Lee, who died while making the film.

Waiting for responses to emails and will update developments as they happen.