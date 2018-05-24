Foodies were upset to hear the news that ABC canceled The Chew after seven seasons. But hosts of the show Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly, and Michael Symon were probably the most bummed. Even so, they took to social media to express their gratitude to fans and for the talk/cooking/lifestyle show.

Hall tweeted: “I am so grateful for all the good times and incredible friends I have made over the past seven years on [The Chew]. It has truly been an amazing ride. I am looking forward to new adventures! What’s next? Stay tuned! Onward and upward! #adventurefollows.”

“Michael, Carla and I will truly miss making you laugh and inspiring you to try new things every day,” Kelly said on Facebook. “We’re gonna finish out the rest of this season with as much enthusiasm as we can muster! I’m sure we’ll talk about it on tomorrow’s show. Again, thank you from the bottom of my [heart].”

Symon also chimed in on Facebook saying, “As you may have heard by now we found out today this is our final season of The Chew.” He added, “I just want to say thank you to everyone who not only was involved with show but to all those who watched daily and allowed us to entertain you…it has been an amazing run and we are all looking forward to new fun things!”

ABC made the announcement today that The Chew was canceled after seven seasons, 1454 episodes, multiple Emmy nominations and two Emmy Awards. The show made its debut in 2011 with the Hall, Kelly, and Symon as well as Daphne Oz, who left the show last year after the sixth season. Disgraced chef Mario Batali was also a co-host, but was fired in December after sexual harassment allegations surfaced. The news of the show’s cancellation came shortly after it was announced that Batali was under criminal investigation for sexual assault.

I am so grateful for all the good times and incredible friends I have made over the past seven years on @thechew. It has truly been an amazing ride. I am looking forward to new adventures! What’s next? Stay tuned! Onward and upward! #adventurefollows pic.twitter.com/DtPcCS22NE — Carla Hall (@carlahall) May 23, 2018



