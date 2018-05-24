“Strong female lead” has been a buzz phrase for film and television as of late. That said, Michelle Wolf created a sketch for her forthcoming Netflix talk show The Break with Michelle Wolf that supports strong female characters…in her own special, fun way.

Spoofing the concept altogether, the mock trailer (watch above) features Wolf in a movie appropriately titled Featuring Strong Female Lead: The Movie. In it, Wolf plays the nameless title character who has an ambiguous job where she is constantly “under indictment” and is dressed in a very Olivia Pope-esque pantsuit.

With a voiceover that says “She’s one woman tough enough for the boy’s club,” the trailer hits “strong female lead” tropes that Hollywood absolutely loves. She says phrases like “I never sweat, I win” and “I don’t sleep, I win.” She also likes to have sex with male escorts — because that’s what strong female leads do, obviously. “I don’t have time for emotion in my sex,” she says multiple times in the trailer.

With its “snappy dialogue,” the trailer reveals that “This character is as strong as any man because it was originally written for a man.”

The Break with Michelle Wolf premieres on May 27 on Netflix.