The Baby-Sitters Club is eyeing a TV comeback.

The project, which hails from Walden Media and Michael De Luca Productions, will be based off Ann M. Martin’s iconic fiction book series, featuring all of Martin’s beloved characters from the original books. Storylines of the episodic half-hour will focus on the entrepreneurial girls’ ventures and friendships, maneuvering the launch and success of their business while staving off competition and overcoming various growing pains along the way. Episodes will broach topics from the books such as racism, divorce, and belonging while continuing to push the bar and explore relevant issues facing modern day teens.

De Luca is attached as executive producer. Broad City’s Lucia Aniello is in talks to join on as director and executive producer, and Rachel Shukert (GLOW, Supergirl) also is in talks to join as showrunner.

The Baby-Sitters Club was first adapted for TV as a series from Scholastic that aired in the early 1990s on HBO. It also was adapted for the big screen, with Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Olynik and Schulyer Fisk starring in the 1995 pic.