E! has opted not to pick up a third season of its original scripted series The Arrangement. The show’s recent May 13 Season 2 finale served as a series finale.

“Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series The Arrangement has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance. While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly grateful to the cast and our production partners,” a E! spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

The Arrangement was one of two original scripted series on E!, along with The Royals, whose fourth season aired alongside The Arrangement. The fate of that series, whose creator/showrunner Mark Schwahn was fired in December amid sexual harassment allegations, has not been decided yet.

On the scripted side, E! recently ordered high-profile pilot Juicy Stories from Michael Patrick King.

The Arrangement was a breakout when it debuted in March 2017, averaging 1.3 million total viewers and 725,000 P18-49 in L+3, and ranking as the 2nd biggest scripted cable drama launch with young women (W18-34) for 2017. Its ratings slipped double-digits in season 2, as did the ratings for its companion, The Royals.

From Universal Cable Productions and writer/EP Jonathan Abrahams, The Arrangement starred Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista, Lexa Doig and Michael Vartan in a Hollywood love story shedding light on the darker side of fame.