EXCLUSIVE: Former Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall is set for a lead role opposite Billy Magnussen in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series psychological thriller Tell Me a Story, from Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Williamson, Tell Me a Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

CBS

In her first U.S. television series starring role since HBO’s Sex and the City, Cattrall will play Colleen, an unlikely and very non-traditional grandmother. When her son moves back home, bringing with him a troubled teenager, Kayla, this former chorus girl is going to have to grow up finally and take on the parental duties to protect her family against a very dark and sinister threat.

Williamson executive produces with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Liz Friedlander (Conviction) directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Cattrall’s role as Samantha in Sex and the City earned her a Golden Globe and five Emmy nominations. Cattrall has since worked globally on projects including the HBO Canada/Rhombus series Sensitive Skin, in which she starred and executive produced for two seasons, Season 2 of the Swedish series Modus for TV4, the BAFTA-nominated BBC miniseries The Witness for the Prosecution; and UK miniseries Any Human Heart. She’s repped by manager Carol Bodie and attorneys Steve Warren and Barry Littman.