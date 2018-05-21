Producers of the long-running Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street said the intimate, immersive rendering of the Stephen Sondheim masterpiece will close on August 26.

Sweeney Todd‘s original Broadway incarnation in 1979 remains one of the peak moments in musical theater history, but the current interpretation breathed a whole different life into the show. The Tooting Arts Club initially mounted the production in London in 2014, using venues as small as 35 seats and combining the performance with food available for purchase from the same pie shop used in the show’s set.

The pies, served with mashed potatoes, echoed the prominent role of Mrs. Lovett’s bake shop in the show, but thankfully they were not, as the songs have it, “The Worst Pies in London” or flecked with bits of “A Little Priest.” The production then opened at New York’s Barrow Street Theatre, with a capacity for 130, in March 2017. Former White House Executive Pastry Chef William Yosses served as official pie maker for the New York run.

Along with the closing announcement, the Barrow Street Theatre said it was leaving Greenwich House, a not-for-profit organization where it was based for 14 years. The theater company had put on shows like Tracy Lett’s Bug and a new take on Our Town in the space. In response to a query from Deadline about Barrow Street’s plans, publicists for Sweeney Todd said they had no further information to offer.

“From our modest beginnings in a six-week run at Harrington’s Pie and Mash Shop in Tooting, South London, we could never have imagined the support and love we would go on to receive in New York,” said lead producer Rachel Edwards. “I am so proud of our director Bill Buckhurst, the entire creative team, a wonderful family of actors and a brave team of producers who made the show such a success, especially the incredible Barrow Street Theatre, who gave this show a home in New York. Most importantly, I thank Stephen Sondheim for his unerring support and encouragement along the way.”

Sweeney Todd currently stars Thom Sesma as Todd and Sally Ann Triplett as Mrs. Lovett. It has set and costume designs by Simon Kenny, music supervision and arrangements by Benjamin Cox, music direction by Matt Aument, choreography by Georgina Lamb, lighting design by Amy Mae, sound design by Matt Stine.

Along with Edwards, the show is produced by Jenny Gersten, Seaview Productions, Fiona Rudin, Barrow Street Theatre, Jean Doumanian and Rebecca Gold. Nate Koch is executive producer.