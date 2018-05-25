Elizabeth Marvel, David Rasche and Denis O’Hare have been added to the cast of Swallow, the indie psychological thriller starring Haley Bennett. Austin Stowell is also aboard the pic, which serves as the debut feature film of writer-director Carlo Mirabella-Davis. Shooting is now underway, with CAA and UTA handling domestic rights and Charades repping international.

Bennett plays a newly pregnant woman who develops the compulsion to consume dangerous objects. The story follows her as she tries to escape the controlling family of her husband (Stowell)to confront the dark secret behind her obsession.

Mollye Asher and Mynette Louie are producing with with Carole Baraton of Charades and Frédéric Fiore of Logical Pictures. Darkest Hour helmer Joe Wright is aboard as a executive producer with Bennett, Constantin Briest, Yohann Comte, Pierre Mazars, Eric Tavitian and Sam Bisbee.

Marvel (Homeland), Rasche (Veep) and O’Hare (American Horror Story) are all repped by Innovative Artists, with Rasche additionally with Liebman Entertainment. Mirabella-Davis is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.