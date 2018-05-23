The 2017-18 TV season is history, so here’s our annual list of summer premiere dates for new series and new seasons of returning shows. The list covers hundreds of broadcast, cable and streaming programs bowing from late May through mid-September and some high-profile one-off programs like live awards shows. You can send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the post regularly as more dates are revealed.

May 23:

Explained (Netflix, new documentary series)

The Split (Sundance TV, new drama series)

May 24:

Fauda (Netflix, Season 2)

Growing Up Hip Hop (WE tv, Season 4)

May 25:

My Last Days (The CW, Season 2)

Picnic at Hanging Rock (Amazon Prime, new drama limited series)

DreamWorks Trollhunters (Netflix, Season 3; final season)

Phenoms (FS1, new soccer documentary miniseries)

May 27:

The Fourth Estate (Showtime, new documentary series)

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix, new variety/sketch series)

1968: The Year That Changed America (CNN, new documentary series)

May 28:

The Bachelorette (ABC, Season 14)

The History of Football: The Greatest Story Ever Played (History, new documentary series)

Six (History, Season 2)

American Chopper (Discovery, Season 11)

Street Outlaws (Discovery, Season 14)

Cults and Extreme Belief (A&E, new docuseries)

The Art Detectives (Acorn TV, Season 2)

May 29:

America’s Got Talent (NBC, Season 12)

World of Dance (NBC, Season 2)

Beat Shazam (Fox, Season 2)

Love Connection (Fox, Season 2)

Animal Kingdom (TNT, Season 3)

Queen Sugar (OWN, Season 3; two-night premiere continues May 30)

Arrested Development (Netflix, Season 5)

Expedition Unknown (Discovery, Season 5)

Hunting ISIS (History, new docuseries)

Undeniable with Joe Buck (Audience Network, Season 5)

May 30:

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, Season 7; moves to regular slot June 18)

Reverie (NBC, new drama series)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (NBC, Season 4)

MasterChef (Fox, Season 9)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix, Season 4)

Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1, Season 4)

Man Fire Food (Cooking Channel, Season 7)

Foul Play: Paid in Mississippi (go90, new true-crime series)

June 1:

C.B. Strike (Cinemax, new drama series)

Extreme Cake Makers (Cooking Channel, Season 2)

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack (truTV, Season 2)

800 Words (Acorn TV, Season 3A)

June 2:

Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (WNET, public-affairs series revival; moves to PBS stations on June 23)

FLCL: Progressive (Adult Swim, Seasons 2-3)

June 3:

Succession (HBO, new drama series)

Pose (FX, new musical drama series)

Buried in the Backyard (Oxygen, new true-crime series)

A Wedding and a Murder (Oxygen, new true-crime series)

Autopsy: The Last Days Of … (Reelz, Season 9)

Scene of the Crime with Tony Harris (Investigation Discovery, Season 2)

June 4:

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, Season 15)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 6)

Dietland (AMC, new drama series)

Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler (AMC, new aftershow series)

Andi Mack (Disney Channel, Season 2)

The Real Story with Maria Elena Salinas (Investigation Discovery, Season 2)

People Magazine Investigates: Cults (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime series)

Evidence of Innocence (TV One, new documentary series)

Tales of the City (Acorn TV, Season 1)

Belonging (Acorn TV, Season 1)

June 5:

Younger (TV Land, Season 5)

Teachers (TV Land, Season 3)

Humans (AMC, Season 3)

Chopped (AMC, Season 38)

Search History (PeopleTV, new unscripted series)

June 6:

Condor (Audience Network, new drama series)

Impulse (YouTube Red, new drama series)

June 7:

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox, Season 2)

Nashville (CMT, Season 6B; final season)

American Woman (Paramount Network, new comedy series)

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform, new drama series)

Beach Bites with Katie Lee (Cooking Channel, Season 3)

June 8:

Just Another Immigrant (Showtime, new docuseries)

The Staircase (Netflix, documentary series pickup with three new episodes)

June 9:

Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour (A&E, Season 3)

Wahlburgers (A&E, Season 9; extended to one-hour format)

Gotti: Godfather & Son (A&E, new documentary miniseries)

Big Hero 6 The Series (Disney Channel, new animated series)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (TLC, Season 10)

I Want That Dress (TLC, new unscripted series)

June 10:

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS, live special)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, Season 4)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Season 3)

To Tell the Truth (ABC, Season 3)

Claws (TNT, Season 2)

Food Network Star (Food Network, Season 14)

Breaking the Band (Reelz, new docuseries)

June 11:

Drinks, Crime and Prohibition (Smithsonian Channel, new miniseries)

The Diary of Anne Frank (Acorn TV, British miniseries)

Trivia (Acorn TV, Seasons 1&2)

June 12:

The Last Defense (ABC, new documentary series)

The Bold Type (Freeform, Season 2)

The Profit (CNBC, Season 5B)

June 13:

MasterChef (Fox, Season 9 time slot premiere)

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox, new unscripted series)

Caribbean Pirate Treasure (Travel Channel, Season 2)

Reasonable Doubt (Investigation Discovery, Season 2)

The Deed: New Orleans (CNBC, Season 2)

June 14:

Marlon (NBC, Season 2)

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network, Season 4B)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo, Season 5; final season)

Alone (History, Season 5)

Strange Angel (CBS All Access, new drama series)

June 15:

12 Monkeys (Syfy, Season 4; final season)

Goliath (Amazon Prime, Season 2)

June 17:

Shades of Blue (NBC, Season 3; final season)

The Affair (Showtime, Season 4)

Deep State (Epix, new drama series)

Guy’s Ranch Feast (Food Network, new cooking series)

June 18:

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, Season 7; time slot premiere)

The Proposal (ABC, new reality competition series)

2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV, live special)

Big City Greens (Disney Channel, new animated series)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Disney XD, Season 2)

Bed of Roses (Acorn TV, Season 2)

Shoreline Detectives (Acorn TV, Seasons 1&2)

June 19:

Drunk History (Comedy Central, Season 5)

Love Is ___ (OWN, new drama series)

June 20:

Young & Hungry (Freeform, Season 5B)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network, new drama series)

June 21:

The Gong Show (ABC, Season 2)

Match Game (ABC, Season 3)

Take Two (ABC, new drama series)

Queen of the South (USA Network, Season 3)

Shooter (USA Network, Season 3)

June 22:

Marvel’s Luke Cage (Netflix, Season 2)

Our Wedding Story (Up TV, new unscripted series)

Crazy Beautiful Weddings (Up TV, new unscripted series)

June 23:

Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (PBS premiere of public-affairs series revival)

June 24:

Preacher (AMC, Season 3)

Girl Meets Farm (Food Network, new cooking series)

June 25:

Salvation (CBS, Season 2)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 5)

Double Dare (Nickelodeon, game show series revival)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel, Season 2)

Cultureshock (A&E, new documentary limited series)

Wedding Cake Championship (Food Network, new baking competition series)

June 27:

Big Brother (CBS, Season 20)

June 29:

Masters of Illusion (The CW, Season 7)

GLOW (Netflix, Season 2)

June 30:

Sex, Lies & Murder (Reelz, new true-crime series)

The Shocking Truth (Reelz, Season 3)

July 1:

Power (Starz, Season 5)

Mostly 4 Millennials (Adult Swim, new lifestyle series)

July 8:

Sharp Objects (HBO, new drama series)

July 10:

The Outpost (The CW, new drama series)

Heathers (Paramount Network, new drama series; moved from March 7)

Hit the Floor (BET, Season 4)

Paid Off with Michael Torpey (truTV, new comedy game show series)

King of the Road (Viceland, Season 3)

Most Expensivest (Viceland, Season 2)

F*ck, That’s Delicious (Viceland, Season 3B)

Post Radical (Viceland, new docuseries)

July 11:

TKO: Total Knock Out (CBS, new reality competition series)

Burden of Truth (The CW, new drama series)

Harlots (Hulu, Season 2)

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters (truTV, new comedy series)

Tattoo Age (Viceland, Season 2)

Hollywood Love Story (Viceland, new docuseries)

Mister Tachyon (Viceland, new docuseries)

July 15:

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix, Season 1B)

July 19:

Trial & Error: Lady, Killer (NBC, Season 2)

Snowfall (FX, Season 2)

The Grand Hustle (BET, new business competition series)

July 20:

Outcast (Cinemax, Season 2)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, Season 3)

Killjoys (Syfy, Season 4)

July 24:

Miz & Mrs. (USA, new unscripted series)

July 25:

Castle Rock (Hulu, new horror drama series)

Swedish Dicks (Pop, Season 2)

July 29:

Sr. Avila (HBO/HBO Latino, Season 4; final season)

July 31:

Making It (NBC, new competition series)

Casual (Hulu, Season 4; final season)

July TBA:

The 2000s (CNN, new documentary series)

The History of Comedy (CNN, Season 2)

Amanpour & Company (CNN, new public-affairs series)

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (Paramount Network, new drama limited series)

Office Uprising (Sony Crackle, new horror-comedy series)

August 3:

Animals (HBO, Season 3)

August 11:

Ted Bundy: Serial Monster (Reelz, new true-crime miniseries)

August 12:

Ballers (HBO, Season 4)

Insecure (HBO, Season 3)

Get Shorty (Epix, Season 2)

August 17:

Disenchantmen (Netflix, new animated comedy series)

August 18:

Scandal Made Me Famous (Reelz, Season 3)

Copycat Killers (Reelz, Season 2)

August 19:

Collision Course (Reelz, Season 3)

August 22:

Mr. Mercedes (Audience Network, Season 2)

August 24:

The Innocents (Netflix, new drama series)

August 31:

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

August TBA:

The Story of the Royals (ABC, new documentary miniseries)

Lodge 49 (AMC, new drama series)

Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy (Sony Crackle, new comedy series)

Summer TBA:

Our Cartoon President (Showtime, Season 1B)

The Son (AMC, Season 2)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (Freeform, new unscripted series)

Scream (MTV, Season 3)

West Virginia Wilder (MTV, new unscripted series)

Married at First Sight (Lifetime, Season 7)

Seven Year Switch (Lifetime, Season 4; new network)

Seatbelt Psychic (Lifetime, new unscripted series)

Clique (Pop, new drama series)

Big Brother After Dark (Pop, Season 13)

The Unsolved (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime series)

People Magazine Investigates: Crimes of Fashion (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime series)

Secret Lives of the Super Rich (CNBC, Season 7)

Zoo Life (Nat Geo Wild, Season 13)

Pablo (Nat Geo Kids Latin America, new children’s series)

Irreconcilable Differences (Reelz, new docuseries)

Cashed Out (Reelz, new docuseries)

Hunting Evidence (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

Boomtown Builder (DIY, new docuseries)

Best Shot (YouTube Red, new docuseries)

The Limit (STXsurreal, new VR drama series)