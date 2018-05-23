Who would have thought that there was a connection with the birth of rocket science and the occult? In the new trailer for the forthcoming CBS All Access drama Strange Angel we see this fascinating story of Jack Parsons pan out as he goes from blue-collar worker to rocket engineer.

Based on George Pendle’s book of the same name, Strange Angel follows the real-life story of Jack Parson (Jack Reynor) a factory worker in 1930s Los Angeles who dreams of building rockets that will take a human being to the moon. As he helps pioneer the unknown discipline of rocket science by day, by night, Parsons is pulled into Crowley’s new occult religion that includes performing sex magick rituals to bend the world to his will and make his fantastical dreams a reality. The trailer blends all of this together — and it is certainly strange as the title suggests.

In addition to Reynor, the cast includes Rupert Friend, Bella Heathcote, Peter Mark Kendall, Michael Gaston, Greg Wise, Rade Šerbedžija, Zack Pearlman and Keye Chen.

The series comes from Mark Heyman (Black Swan, The Skeleton Twins) and is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker serve as executive producers. Clayton Krueger serves as co-executive producer, and David Lowery (A Ghost Story, Pete’s Dragon) directs and executive produces.

Strange Angel premieres on June 14 exclusively on CBS All Access.