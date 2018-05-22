YouTube has ordered a second season of the popular dance drama series Step Up: High Water from Lionsgate.

Series regulars Naya Rivera (Glee) and Faizon Love (Couples Retreat, Elf) are set to return in the second season of the 10-episode, hourlong series. Production begins this fall for premiere on YouTube Premium in 2019.

Created and executive produced by showrunner Holly Sorensen (Recovery Road, Make It Or Break It), Step Up: High Water is based on the film franchise that grossed $650 million at the global box office. Since its debut on January 31, the first episode of Step Up: High Water has generated over 22 million views.

In season one, the series focuses on several ambitious young dancers in a contemporary performing arts school in Atlanta. Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) is the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Arts School. Collette (Rivera), is a former dancer turned High Water administrator whose passion for her students is only matched by her history with Sage, and secrets of her own. Dancers Janelle (Lauryn McClain) and Tal (Petrice Jones), are twins who are uprooted from suburban Ohio to live with their Uncle Al (Love). As the pair settle into their new home, new school, and new life they face big challenges. Series regular cast also includes Marcus Mitchell as Dondre, Jade Chynoweth as Odalie, Carlito Olivero as Davis, Terrence Green as Rigo, Eric Graise as King, and Kendra Oyesanya as Poppy.

Adam Shankman, Jennifer Gibgot and Meredith Milton, all producers of the original Step Up films, executive produced season one, along with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who both co-starred in the original Step Up film. All will be returning to executive produce for the second season.

“With Step Up: High Water, we wanted to create a dramatic series that reflects the world where the YouTube audience lives — it’s diverse, vibrant and authentic. The energy from the talented teams in front of and behind the camera brought this dance drama to life and pulled viewers in right from the start,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube. “We look forward to working with Lionsgate, Holly Sorensen and the full ensemble of actors, choreographers, writers, directors and creative minds behind this series for another exciting season.”

”We’re thrilled to be partnering with our friends at YouTube and the amazing cast and creative team of Step Up: High Water on the show’s second season,” said Lionsgate Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak. “Following the success of our film franchise and the series’ first season, we look forward to bringing audiences more of the bold, exhilarating content for which Step Up has become known.”

“Working with dazzlingly diverse writers, directors, cast and crew to re-imagine Step Up in a grittier, grounded incarnation has been the most gratifying job of my life,” said Holly Sorensen. “It’s wonderful that so many are connecting to the passion and true talent Step Up: High Water embodies, and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for season two.”

The original Step Up (2006) film starring Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan was followed by four more films followed in quick succession – Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up: 3D, Step Up: Revolution and Step Up: All In – as the franchise grew into a wildly popular global dance and film phenomenon. The last three films of the Step Up series were released by Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label.