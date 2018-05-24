Starz is launching streaming service StarzPlay on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the UK and Germany.

The move will enable the premium network’s original series to debut exclusively on the same day as the U.S.

The service is only available in the UK and Germany to Prime members through Amazon Prime Video Channels for £4.99/€4.99 a month, with a 7-day in the UK) and a 14-day free trial in Germany.

Originals like the new series Vida and Sweetbitter, plus past titles like Boss, Party Down, Survivor’s Remorse and The Royals will be available, plus a movie library including The Princess Bride in Germany and The Hunger Games in the UK.

“The launch of StarzPlay on Amazon in the UK and Germany marks a significant expansion of the Starz platform into the global market, providing an exciting opportunity for us to build on the success of our relationship with Amazon Prime Video Channels,” said Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht. “These new channels allow us to extend the reach of our storytelling and bring the growing portfolio of STARZ original series as well our extensive library of hit TV series and movies to a new audience.”

“Since launching Prime Video Channels in the UK and Germany a year ago, we continue to build on the selection of live and on demand TV channels for Prime members with over 120 channels across Europe, so it couldn’t be more fitting that today we celebrate by bringing customers StarzPlay,” said Alex Green, European MD of Channels and Sport at Amazon Prime Video. “It’s fantastic we can now offer Prime members in the UK and Germany even more choice and quality, with the wide range of Starz Originals, TV series and movies exclusively available on StarzPlay.”

Amazon Prime Video Channels launched service one year ago in the UK and Germany, offering Prime members a line-up of over 120 channels, including live and on-demand entertainment and sports, via individual subscriptions.