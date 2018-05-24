According to reports, James Mangold will write and direct a Star Wars spinoff centering around famed bounty hunter Boba Fett, the cult Jabba the Hutt henchman who pursues Han Solo in 1980’s Empire Strikes Back. At this very minute Mangold is set to roll cameras on Fox’s Ford vs. Ferrari movie.

Deadline hears that Mangold’s Logan producer Simon Kinberg is still attached to the Boba Fett project at Disney.

Previously Disney tried to get a Boba Fett movie prepped in 2014, reportedly with Josh Trank before he made a personal decision a year later to leave the Star Wars universe.

Disney provided no comment on the news about Mangold’s atttachment. The studio is opening Solo: A Star Wars Story tonight which could find its way to a new Memorial Day record with more than $139M over four days.

Hollywood Reporter had the exclusive.