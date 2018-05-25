Pharrell Williams, Cindy Crawford, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Stevie Wonder are among the talents that will participate in a year-long celebration of the Special Olympics 50th anniversary.

The stars and celebration leaders including Special Olympics’ Global Ambassadors’ John C.

McGinley, Brooklyn Decker, Apollo Anton Ohno, Nancy O’Dell, and Vanessa Williams plan to actively promote the organization’s Inclusion Revolution campaign. The movement touts the idea that everyone can be engaged, involved, and inspired by sports for people with intellectual disabilities.

Also adding their congratulations and support to the Special Olympics are Ellen Degeneres, Earvin

“Magic” Johnson and Cookie Johnson, Ed Asner, Rachael Ray, Rita Wilson, Joe Mantegna, Toni Braxton, Gary Cole, Holly Robinson Peete, Gabrielle Carteris, Jenny McCarthy, Max and Charlie Carver, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Alfie Allen, Jack Huston, Gunnar Peterson, Tim Gunn, and Greg Grunberg.

“Through sports, health, school and youth engagement, the Special Olympics Movement has dramatically transformed lives by unifying and empowering people with and without

intellectual disabilities to end discrimination and create inclusion,” said Timothy Shriver, Special Olympics chairman. “We are reaching out to everyone to join us as we shape a more accepting and inclusive

future and I am proud to announce that the Hollywood community is galvanizing for this

critically important mission and milestone.”

Among the organizational supporters are The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, SAG-AFTRA, The Los Angeles Film Commission, Film Independent, Penske Media Corporation, GLADD, Levity Live, The Hollywood Improv, John Varvatos, Barry’s Boot Camp, Variety and the Hollywood Teamsters.