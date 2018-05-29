News anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer from NBC Affiliate WYFF News 4 in South Carolina died on Monday when a tree fell on their vehicle while they were reporting on a storm in the Polk County Area.

According to the WYFF News 4 website, the accident happened on Highway 176 in Polk County. The two were reporting on Subtropical Storm Alberto, which made landfall on the Florida Panhandle Monday.

McCormick joined the WYFF News 4 team in April 2007 as a reporter and went on to become a news anchor in 2014. Smeltzer joined the WYFF News 4 team earlier this year in February.

The team at WYFF released a statement in regards to the incident saying: “All of us at WYFF News 4 are grieving. We are a family and we thank you, our extended family, for your comfort as we mourn and as we seek to comfort the families of Mike and Aaron.”