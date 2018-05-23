In the wake of director Damian Szifron being moved off of the Mark Wahlberg feature adaptation of ’70s TV series, Warner Bros. is moving Six Billion Dollar Man from May 31, 2019, to June 5, 2020 as the studio looks for a director. There was buzz that it was Mel Gibson, but we’re hearing that’s not true. Warner Bros originally had that summer date held for a DC title.

Doctor Sleep, the Stephen King sequel to The Shining, now is dated for January 24, 2020. It is the only pic set for that weekend at this time. Mike Flanagan directs and co-adapted with Akiva Goldsman.

Meanwhile, Legendary’s Godzilla 2 goes from March 22 next year to May 31, Six Billion Dollar Man‘s old date, so Warner Bros won’t be left without an event pic. During that post-Memorial Day weekend, Godzilla 2 will battle against an untitled Universal/Blumhouse movie.

More immediately, the studio’s highly anticipated summer title Crazy Rich Asians now will launch on Wednesday, August 15, instead of Friday the 17th. That’s a busy weekend with STXfilms Melissa McCarthy-Brian Henson comedy The Happytime Murders, Screen Gems’ Alpha, and Aviron’s Three Seconds.