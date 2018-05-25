Sinqua Walls (Once Upon A Time, Power) has come aboard the Netflix film, Otherhood, which has Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette attached as leads. Cindy Chupack is directing the romantic comedy about three Moms who leave their suburban life to reconnect with their estranged sons in NYC. Walls will play Matt Walker, a good-looking, overachieving art director for a magazine who is a serial womanizer. The film was adapted by Chupack and Mark Andrus based on William Sutcliffe novel Whatever Makes You Happy. Jason Michael Berman from Mandalay Pictures is producing with Welle Entertainment’s Cathy Schulman. Walls, who recently appeared in Eastwood’s 15:17 To Paris, is repped by APA.

Johnny Marlowe

Actress Madelyn Cline has been cast in Blumhouse Productions/Man in a Tree Productions’ Once Upon A Time In Staten Island, toplined by Naomi Watts and Frank Grillo. Purge helmer James DeMonaco wrote and will direct the coming-of-age family drama set in the backdrop of 1982 summer in Staten Island. Cline will play Sophia Larocca, an Italian-American princess. Jason Blum is producing with Sebastien K. Lemercier for Man in a Tree Productions will produce. Watts and Kate Driver will executive produce. Cline is set to make her studio film debut in the Joel Edgerton-directed drama, Boy Erased, which will be released later this year via Focus Features. She’s repped by Bold MP and Paradigm.