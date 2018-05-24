EXCLUSIVE: The Jared Januschka-directed Shooting In Vain is making its U.S. premiere next month at Dances With Films, the indie festival that runs June 7-17 in Hollywood. The drama stars Sebastian Gregory, Goliath‘s Diana Hopper, The Royals‘ Alexandra Park, MacGyver‘s Isabel Lucas and Ryan Shoos. Above is the first-look trailer.

Written by D.H. Nelson, the pic shines a light on the heroin epidemic in America, told through the eyes of struggling artist Max (Gregory), overwhelmed with guilt years after his high school sweetheart’s death, who returns home seeking closure. Instead, he re-experiences the memories of falling in love with her, and the mystery of what happened to her unravels as the past plays again the present.

Januschka also produced via his Januschka Productions along with China Lion Entertainment. Bo An and Jonathan Ward Rau are co-producing, and executive producers are Jiang Yanming, Tom Rau and The Negley Flinn Foundation.

The film bows at the fest June 14 at 7:15 PM PT at the TCL Chinese Theatres.

Check out the trailer above.