Sheaun McKinney (HBO’s Vice Principals, FX’s Snowfall) has been cast in Boss Level, joining Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, and Ken Jeong. Joe Carnahan is directing the film, which was financed by Emmett/Furla/Oasis and recently picked up by Entertainment Studios to be released sometime next year. Written by Carnahan and Chris and Eddie Borey, the pic centers on Roy (Grillo), a retired Special Forces veteran who is trapped in a never-ending loop resulting in his death and must figure out who is responsible and stop them. McKinney will play Dave, a business college drone who meets Roy every day in Chef Jake’s (Jeong) Chinese restaurant. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian produced the film with Randall Emmett and George Furla along with Carnahan and Grillo of War Party, and Scott Free. Jules Daly is the exec producer. McKinney, who co-stars with Cedric The Entertainer and Max Greenfield in CBS’s new fall series, The Neighborhood, is repped by UTA and Tash Moseley Management.

Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Actor McKinley Belcher III, who is perhaps best known for his role as Samuel Diggs in the PBS series Mercy Street, is set to play lawyer Mark Finn in Fox 2000’s The Art Of Racing In The Rain, based on Garth Stein’s best-selling book. Simon Curtis is at the helm with Milo Ventimiglia starring along with Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker, Ryan Keira Armstrong, Martin Donovan, and Kevin Costner, who will voice the dog, Enzo. The story follows an aspiring race car driver Denny (Ventimiglia) and the loves of his life – his wife, Eve, their young daughter Zoe, and ultimately, his true best friend, Enzo. Mark Bomback penned the screenplay which Neal H. Moritz, Patrick Dempsey, and Tania Landau are producing with Donald J. Lee and Joannie Burstein serving as executive producers. Belcher’s credits include Netflix’s Ozark, the HBO miniseries Show Me A Hero, and in the Robert Mapplethorpe biopic, Mapplethorpe, which just had its premiere at Tribeca. He’s repped by Gersh.