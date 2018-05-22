NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers explained the origin of President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory about the FBI spying in his White House:

Trump was holed up in the White House last weekend, with no public events, as various news outlets published one new bombshell after another about his campaign’s ties to foreign governments. That triggered a tsunami if presidential tweets.

So many long tweets, Late Night had to fast forward through them. Meyers called it unfair that a guy who won’t read a two-page press briefing makes America read a six-part Twitter rant that, technically, is so long it’s a miniseries. “Look for it streaming this summer on Net-Dicks,” Meyers snarked:

Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

….At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren’t looking at the corruption… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

…in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Now that the Witch Hunt has given up on Russia and is looking at the rest of the World, they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party. Don’t worry about Dems FISA Abuse, missing Emails or Fraudulent Dossier! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

What ever happened to the Server, at the center of so much Corruption, that the Democratic National Committee REFUSED to hand over to the hard charging (except in the case of Democrats) FBI? They broke into homes & offices early in the morning, but were afraid to take the Server? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

….and why hasn’t the Podesta brother been charged and arrested, like others, after being forced to close down his very large and successful firm? Is it because he is a VERY well connected Democrat working in the Swamp of Washington, D.C.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

The Witch Hunt finds no Collusion with Russia – so now they’re looking at the rest of the World. Oh’ great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

According to those weekend press revelations, Don Jr. did not just meet with Russians in Trump Tower during the campaign to discuss the election. He also met with an emissary for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, who said their countries wanted to help Donald Trump win. The meeting reportedly was arranged by Erik Prince, private security contractor/former head of Blackwater.

“So, Saudi princes, Don Jr. and The Blackwater Guy. The only people missing from that meeting were Dr. Strangelove and Monty Burns,” Meyers observed.

Taking issue with Trump’s claim the FBI planted a spy in his campaign, Meyers told POTUS:

“You think they really needed a spy?… “All they needed was a microphone. You literally looked into the camera on TV and said, ‘Russia, if you’re listening’.”

“That’s like coming out of the bathroom with white powder on your nose and saying, ‘I am ready to party because I just did cocaine!”