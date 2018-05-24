Anonymous Content, Paramount Television and Condé Nast Entertainment are teaming to develop a scripted TV series based on The New Yorker article by Elif Batuman about Japan’s rent-a-family industry. This marks the first project under Anonymous Content and Paramount TV’s first-look deal with Condé Nast.

Based on Batuman’s April 30 article, the series will be inspired by the real-life trend in Japan whereby people, who do not have close relatives, turn to rent-a-family agencies to hire spouses, parents, children and other types of “family members.” The resulting relationships can be more real than one would expect.

The series is co-production between Paramount TV and Anonymous Content. Nicole Romano and Steve Golin executive produce for Anonymous Content with Condé Nast’s Dawn Ostroff and Jon Koa.

Search is underway for a writer to pen the adaptation.

Batuman, a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, has been a staff writer at The New Yorker since 2010, according to her bio. She is the author of novel, The Idiot, and memoir The Possessed: Adventures with Russian Books and the People Who Read Them, which was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. She has been honored with the Whiting Writers’ Award, a Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award, and a Paris Review Terry Southern Prize for Humor.

Under their joint deal, Anonymous Content and Paramount TV recently teamed with The New York Times and 3dot Productions on Overlooked, a scripted anthology series that highlights the stories of notable women who did not receive an obituary in The Times.

Paramount TV and Anonymous Content’s partnership has yielded a number of series, including Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, Epix’s Berlin Station, TNT’s The Alienist as well as the upcoming Maniac on Netflix.