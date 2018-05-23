EXCLUSIVE: Selma Blair and Graham Greene are attached to star in the horror thriller, The Great Illusion, along with Glenn Morshower (Transformers, Bloodline), Tokala Black Elk (Wind River), Jon Lindstrom (True Detective), Kenzie Dalton (FX’s Feud), and newcomer Oscar Cardenas. Cardenas co-wrote the film with daughter Maria Gabriela Cardenas, who will direct the pic as her feature debut.

The plot follows a tortured FBI agent suffering from an irrational fear of darkness, as he investigates a mysterious former prostitute in order to catch a vicious serial killer.

Amy Williams (Mothers and Daughters) is producing the project, which also co-stars Trisha Rae Stahl (Fox’s Glee), Rebekah Kennedy (Netflix’s To the Bone), Jaime Gallagher (Know Your Enemy), Bella Shaw, Rob Evors (Project X), as well as Monte Markham (We Are Still Here) and Beverly Todd (The Bucket List). Filming is slated to begin next month in Los Angeles.

Blair can currently be seen in Netflix’s Lost in Space and will recur in Paramount Network’s Heathers series, based on the 1988 cult classic film, which will debut this summer. Greene, an Oscar nominee for his role in Dances with Wolves, was recently seen in Wind River and Molly’s Game.

Blair is repped by Gersh and Wishlab while Greene is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.