EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ military drama series SEAL Team has tapped writer-producer John Glenn (NBC’s Allegiance) as new showrunner for the upcoming second season.

Created by Benjamin Cavell, SEAL Team was run by veteran Ed Redlich under a one-year deal he had signed for Season 1, with both serving as executive producers. Cavell and Redlich are departing the series as it is making a creative direction adjustment for Season 2.

SEAL Team has been a solid ratings performer for CBS, tied as the network’s No.1 new drama in adults 18-49 and earning an early Season 2 renewal.

“SEAL Team has strengthened our Wednesday lineup – routinely winning its time period with over 10 million viewers and allowing us to build an even more powerful night,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said at the time of the renewal, adding that the series also has been a top streamer on the company’s digital platforms, including CBS.com and CBS All Access.

SEAL Team, starring David Boreanaz, follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them. Glenn will executive produce alongside Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly. SEAL Team is produced by CBS Television Studios and Timberman-Beverly

Glenn’s credits also include History’s highly rated Hatfields & McCoys miniseries as well as the movie Eagle Eye. He is repped by CAA.