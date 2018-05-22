Schitt’s Creek, the single-camera comedy that is the top-rated original show on Lionsgate ’s Debmar-Mercury has acquired U.S. broadcast syndication rights to, the single-camera comedy that is the top-rated original show on Pop , the cable network co-owned by Lionsgate and CBS.

The series, created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Chris Elliott, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy and Emily Hampshire. It centers on a wealthy family who goes broke and moves to Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. Season five of the series, renewed by CBC and Pop, is currently in production.

The show has grown steadily, albeit from a modest base. Its fourth season, which wrapped April 11 , drew 116% more adults 18-49 than the average viewership in the first season. Total viewership has nearly doubled.

“It is not every day you can walk into a TV station with a comedy this good, with a cast this talented and be able to point to the kind of ratings growth, social buzz and critical acclaim that Schitt’s Creek has generated,” said Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury. “We enter the off-network market as this renewed series is coming off of its highest-rated season in the U.S. and four consecutive seasons of audience growth.”

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin. Schitt’s Creek is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV, and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.