Investigation Discovery has picked up a second season of Part2 Pictures-produced Scene of the Crime with Tony Harris, with premiere set for June 3.

In Scene of the Crime, Harris explores unbelievable injustices to better understand how horrific crimes came to be and why lives were forever changed.

In the Season 2 premiere episode “Down by the River”, Harris unravels the shocking case of three prostitutes brutally slain by a serial killer in Spokane, Washington. After 22 years and 15 more bodies are uncovered, DNA evidence finally surrenders a suspect – the last person investigators ever imagined. Harris scours police files, actual evidence and raw interrogation footage. He interviews veteran detectives on the case, a journalist and family members compelled to speak for the first time.

Scene of the Crime is produced for Investigation Discovery by Part2 Pictures with David Shadrack Smith, Amy Bucher, Robert Palumbo and Jonathan Grupper as Executive Producers. Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer for ID.

Part2 is currently producing season six of the cult hit This is Life with Lisa Ling (CNN), Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta (CNN) as well as two unannounced projects with MSNBC and a feature documentary. Their other credits include Belief with Oprah Winfrey (OWN), Dark Net (Showtime), Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier (LMN) and critically praised documentary An Honest Liar, among others.

Scene of the Crime with Tony Harris premieres Sunday, June 3 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.