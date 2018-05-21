Brian De Palma’s gangster epic Scarface will be getting a 35th anniversary release on June 10 in 200 theaters including such cities as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas.

Last month De Palma and cast members Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Steven Bauer reunited at the Tribeca Film Festival to celebrate the pic’s anniversary. Moviegoers will get the chance to watch that post screening conversation following Scarface‘s screenings next month. The re-release is presented by Universal Pictures, cinema advertiser Screenvision Media, and the Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T.

Scarface was released in 1983, and was also one of Oliver Stone’s early landmark screenplays. A remake of the 1932 title, Scarface was initially rated X three times by the MPAA before debuting on Dec. 9. De Palma made several cuts to the film before telling Universal to release the pic in its current form or fire and replace him. Universal appealed the MPAA’s ruling and at the hearing film critic Roger Ebert, then chain exhibition boss Alan Friedberg and the head of Florida’s Broward County organized crime division voiced their support for the film. Scarface went on to earn three Golden Globe nominations for best actor drama Pacino, supporting actor Bauer, and original score, as well as close to $45M at the domestic box office.

Universal is looking to remake Scarface with Antonie Fuqua directing and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer rewriting. Martin Bregman, producer of the 1983 version, will also produce Dylan Clark and Scott Stuber as EP.