The May 19 season finale of Saturday Night Live, with host Tina Fey and musical guest Nicki Minaj, averaged a 4.5 Live+Same day household rating in the metered markets and a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

That was up notch from last week’s episode hosted by Amy Schumer (4.3, 1.8) and SNL‘s best overnights since the April 7 telecast, with host Chadwick Boseman and musical guest Cardi B (4.6, 2.0).

Still, last night’s show, which included appearances by Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Jerry Seinfeld, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Anne Hathaway, Tracy Morgan, Donald Glover, Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Goodman, was off from this year’s season highs, posted by the Jan. 17 episode hosted by Will Ferrell (4.9, 2.3) and from last season’s finale hosted by Dwayne Johnson (5.3, 2.6).

SNL was the #1 show last night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, topping in both measures all primetime programs on those nets. It aired live coast to coast and was replayed at 11:30 PM in western markets.