Roseanne’s Sara Gilbert, the driving force behind ABC’s revival series is speaking out about star Roseanne Barr’s tweets on Valerie Jarrett saying they are “abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show.” She goes on to say: “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Gilbert continues, “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.:

Gilbert, who plays Roseanne’s daughter Darlene Conner, is credited by fellow cast and crew for being the impetus behind the revival series. It began when she and co-star John Goodman appeared last year on The Talk and made clear they were both game to do a reboot of the iconic ABC blue-collar family comedy.