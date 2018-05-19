UPDATED with more photos: Celebrity guests filed into St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle to attend the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry today. From early this morning local time, such famous invitees as Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, George Clooney, James Corden, Priyanka Chopra, Carey Mulligan, Abigail Spencer, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, Kames Blunt and much of Markle’s TV family including Patrick J Adams, Gina Torres and Gabriel Macht from Suits strolled down the promenade leading to the church.

