At the end of a week that saw all of the Big 4 and the CW roll out their hopes for next season at the upfronts in NYC, last night saw Once Upon A Time (0.5/2) bring its Storybrooke tale to an end.

As the fantasy drama concluded its seventh and final season with a royal occasion of its own, but not that Harry and Meghan royal wedding of this morning, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.5/2), Hawaii Five-O (0.7/3), Blindspot (0.6/3) and Masterchef Junior (0.8/4) all wrapped up their current runs also on Friday.

Cooking up a Season 6 ender, the Gordon Ramsey led kiddie competition series was up a tenth from its last original of May 4 to win the night among adults 18-49 for itself and Fox overall. Now, things did simmer a bit compared to Masterchef Junior’s Season 5 finale of May 18, 2017. Next to that Thursday night offering, last night’s season ender was down 20% from the final numbers of last year’s finale.

Lacking the heft of a new Blue Bloods, which wrapped up its eighth season last week, CBS went from the demo top spot to third place with a steady Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition (0.6/3) kicking off the night. Still in first place among total viewers with 5.61 million watching, the still House of Moonves saw Five-O even with its May 11 airing but diving 30% in the 18-49s from its Season 7 ender of May 12 last year.

With OUAT and S.H.I.E.L.D. both exiting, it was almost season finales all round on ABC on Friday. The Marvel superspy series saw the once dead and then resurrected Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) making what seems to be a final exit again but it generated ratings that were very much an even pulse with last week. No indication if Coulson is coming back when the show does for a sixth season but we do know that S.H.I.E.L.D. was unplugged to the tune of a 29% decline from its Tuesday night Season 4 finale of last year to hit a season ender low.

Low was the unfortunate term for the Disney-owned net’s finales last night as OUAT went out in such a fashion too even as all the kingdoms were united under one queen. Even in the demo with its penultimate episode of last week but hitting its best viewership numbers (2.32 million) in a couple of months, the OUAT series finale crashed down 44% from its 8 – 10 PM Sunday night Season 6 closer of May 14, 2017.

Today’s early morning LA time real life royal wedding of once third in line for the British throne Prince Harry and former Suits star Meghan Markle got the 20/20 (0.5/2) treatment at 10 PM last night. Even with its May 11 broadcast, the news mag show did see its best viewership results in the past eight weeks with 2.64 million sets of eyeballs on the nuptials preview.

Hard to call the results for the CW’s Friday as the outlet was pre-empted in top market NYC for Major League Baseball. As it is, the CW’s 8 PM Harry & Meghan: A Love Story (0.3/2) special was up 200% over last week’s Dynasty Season 1 finale in the same slot. The canceled Life Sentence (0.2/1) certainly benefited royally from its one-off lead-in with a 100% uptick in its demo numbers from May 11.

Memories came back on the Season 3 finale of the renewed Blindspot as did the key demo as the Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton starrer rose 20% over last week. Yet, up against the Season 2 ender of May 17, 2017, an Empire dominated Wednesday, last night’s finale as a new low and down 33%. NBC ended Friday night with a two-hour Dateline (0.8/4) that was up a tenth from last week. The Comcast-owned net’s numbers could see some changes in the final numbers due to MLB pre-emption in the Bay Area and an 8 – 9 PM royal wedding special in Indianapolis.

Ring those monarchist bells!