Millions of royal family fanatics (or Royal-o-philes) around the world were glued to their TVs today — or very early this morning if you watched Stateside — to catch a glimpse of what many people consider the wedding of the year as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made it official by tying the royal knot. There were plenty of moments and ornate fascinators to remember from the day’s fairytale festivities at St. George’s Chapel — particularly the moment when Meghan Markle walked down the aisle and slayed in her stunning wedding dress made by Givenchy’s creative director Clare Waight Keller.

With a train and veil that seemed as though it went on for days, Markle walked down the aisle on the arm of Prince Charles as an operatic tune filled the chapel. The former Suits star had a matrimony glow as many brides-to-be were living vicariously through her.

But the one moment that made many people lose their breath with heartfelt delight was when she reached Prince Harry at the altar and they longingly looked in each other’s eyes and you can see his lips mouth the words: “You look amazing.” I’m sure that made many people melt in their fancy royal wedding attire.

Another greatest hit from the ceremony was when Bishop Michael Curry took the altar and made an impassioned speech about love. It was so passioned that the Bishop was all the buzz on social media, becoming a celebrity in his own right with his inspiring words.

He said: “The late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr once said, and I quote: ‘We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will make of this old world a new world, for love is the only way.’

“There’s power in love,” he added. “Don’t underestimate it. Don’t even over-sentimentalize it. There’s power, power in love.”

For those of you who need your cold, dark heart warmed, listen to his sermon below.

And yes, there were plenty of celebrities from America and the UK on hand: Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Oprah and others including her Suits co-stars Patrick J Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Riick Hoffman and Abigail Spence. See their arrivals here:







Although it was great seeing the stars, their presence was mere window dressing compared to this stirring performance of “Stand By Me” by Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir.