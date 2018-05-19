Royal wedding mania has kicked off, as guests have started to arrive in Windsor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. There’s round-the-clock coverage in the UK and Europe, and even the French networks are covering the event.

The BBC, ITV, and Sky are all covering the event all morning, while the ceremony is set to kick off at 12pm GMT. Football fans will be pleased to hear that it will be finished before the FA Cup Final, the soccer tournament that is the UK’s answer to the Superbowl.

George Clooney and his wife Amal have just arrived, while The Wire star Idris Elba and his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre are joined alongside Oprah and David and Victoria Beckham.

Markle’s Suits co-stars, including Gabriel Macht and Patrick Adams, have also arrived, having spent the evening at the Barn Resturant in Sunningdale, Berkshire last night.

Soho House founder Nick Jones is in St. George’s Chapel, while his wife Kirsty Young is on screen on the BBC hosting for the British public broadcaster.

Musicians including Joss Stone and James Blunt, old friends of Prince Harry, have been spotted walking into the wedding. Elton John, who is reported to be playing at the wedding, has just turned up.

A number of members of the royal family are already in the chapel including Pippa Middleton and James Middleton. The latter, the younger brother of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is thought to eyeing his own TV career.

The Late Late Show star James Corden is walking in alongside his producing partner Ben Winston, co-founder of Fulwell 73.

The cast of Suits is here including Gina Torres, who plays Jessica Pearson, and Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen in the USA Network, as well as Quantico star and Markle’s friend Priyanka Chopra.

Serena Williams, one of the world’s top tennis stars, is walking on to court alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit.

British TV presenter Richard Bacon is putting in a late shift for the BBC, hosting from Markle’s hometown of LA, with a raft of guests.

Harry is here; dressed in full military uniform, the groom and his brother have started the long walk to St. George’s Chapel, while his bride has just got in the car.