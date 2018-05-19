A handful of Hollywood stars rolled out of bed early today to watch the royal wedding. Or at least their Twitter staff did, providing a running commentary on the day’s lengthy activities, which momentarily distracted the world from its cares.

Most of the wedding comments were positive, remarking on the sheer elegance of the event. The few caustic notes were mostly about the media saturation coverage, which superceded any other news on a Saturday morning. It certainly provided fodder for the journalists, television shows and web sites that covered the event and provided them with more than eight hours of spectacular scenery and intriguing plot lines.

A few of the celebrity tweets on the morning’s activities:

“Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope.” – Maya Angelou#RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/llDX1dNaaU — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 19, 2018