Refresh for updates… Roseanne Barr’s noxious, racist tweet likening former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to a Planet of the Apes character has drawn quick condemnation from Hollywood, including from her ex-husband Tom Arnold, while former Fox News host Eric Bolling tweeted — then deleted — that the Roseanne star owed no apology.
Arnold, replying to a post by CNN’s Brian Stelter, called Barr’s tweets “dangerous” (see all tweets below), while MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tweeted: “There is no apology she can make that justifies @ABC turning a blind eye to this bigotry by airing another second of her show. Even in the Age of Trump, there are red lines that can never be crossed. This is one.”
Tweeted Don Cheadle, “You can take @RoseanneOnABC out of racism, but you can’t take the racism out of @therealroseanne …”
“No apology necessary at all @therealroseanne. And please don’t leave. Unless it’s just for a few minutes!!” former Fox News host Eric Bolling tweeted before deleting the message. Bolling parted ways with Fox News last year after lewd photos and text messages to female colleagues surfaced.
Deadline will update with additional reactions.
Bolling tweeted, then deleted, this message: