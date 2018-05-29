Refresh for updates… Roseanne Barr’s noxious, racist tweet likening former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to a Planet of the Apes character has drawn quick condemnation from Hollywood, including from her ex-husband Tom Arnold, while former Fox News host Eric Bolling tweeted — then deleted — that the Roseanne star owed no apology.

Arnold, replying to a post by CNN’s Brian Stelter, called Barr’s tweets “dangerous” (see all tweets below), while MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tweeted: “There is no apology she can make that justifies @ABC turning a blind eye to this bigotry by airing another second of her show. Even in the Age of Trump, there are red lines that can never be crossed. This is one.”

Tweeted Don Cheadle, “You can take @RoseanneOnABC out of racism, but you can’t take the racism out of @therealroseanne …”

“No apology necessary at all @therealroseanne. And please don’t leave. Unless it’s just for a few minutes!!” former Fox News host Eric Bolling tweeted before deleting the message. Bolling parted ways with Fox News last year after lewd photos and text messages to female colleagues surfaced.

Shame on you @therealroseanne and @ABCNetwork @RoseanneOnABC Not a single apology can get me to respect your despicable racist character. #EndRacism in #mainstream media NOW!!! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) May 29, 2018

Thank you @iamwandasykes . She is a fascist. What she said about @ValerieJarrett is unconscionable. https://t.co/B6ewu9AVGu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

THIS!!!!!!!! @DisneyStudios FIRED an African American sports commentator for a comment ( that wasn’t even close to roseanne’s). @therealroseanne should be fired if @DisneyStudios is going to have integrity. https://t.co/GF0x6GnAQu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

Anyone working with or for this person needs to take a long walk today and really think about it https://t.co/A4F1LWNb1p — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 29, 2018

A big thanks to everyone who brought Roseanne back into our lives. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 29, 2018

I wrote on the original "Roseanne" where we used to denounce nativism, racism & homophobia. Nauseating to see what she's become. Looking forward to continue not watching this show. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) May 29, 2018

.@ABCNetwork your SILENCE on #Roseanne and her RACIST comments is DEAFENING. — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) May 29, 2018

You have a black grandchild on your show. What do you think of her and what will you say to her. Just ignorant! I won’t be watching re runs or anything from you ever again!!! https://t.co/v10iWe3TIG — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) May 29, 2018

In the pre-Trump era, ABC would have taken action against @therealroseanne by breakfast. The fact that they haven’t shows how much Trump’s election has mainstreamed repugnant racist views. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 29, 2018

Roseanne just tweeted her series finale. — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) May 29, 2018

Everyone fell for Roseanne’s big premiere rating. Ratings collapsed after that (as they almost always do). Rosanne’s ratings aren’t worth today’s burden for Disney & ABC. They don’t have to be brave to cancel her. Maybe they just have to be good business executives. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) May 29, 2018

We need to hold #Roseanne to the same standard as @kathygriffin. And KG lost her job. — Hunter Foster (@Hunter_Foster) May 29, 2018

The comparison by Rosanne Barr on ABC of Former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett to an APE is racist and inexcusable. ABC must take action NOW! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 29, 2018

Who could've possibly known Roseanne would be racist online, you know, except literally any person who's been online in the last 10 years? — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 29, 2018

I am repulsed that Valerie Jarret had that racist and bigoted "joke" made at her expense and I am sickened that any Black or Muslim person has to keep hearing this sickness in 2018. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 29, 2018

My reporting from March holds true today: ABC execs hold their noses when Roseanne tweets. They know it's problematic. They want her to focus on the show. But they say there's no controlling Roseanne… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2018

@brianstelter that's funny. ABC execs figured out a way to control me. They blocked me from promoting anything on ABC because I called out Roseanne Barr & her dangerous tweets. @GMA https://t.co/Q0BbE4uhhg — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2018

For the many who pay her no mind, Roseanne Barr tweeted that Valerie Jarrett was the result if a “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” Roseanne called a Black woman an ape. Where's joke attempt? https://t.co/J2Nw3mGqUQ — Touré (@Toure) May 29, 2018

i love roseanne quite a bit the comment roseanne tweeted was racist and childish

and beneath her best self

she has apologized twitter is a dangerous place — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 29, 2018

Bolling tweeted, then deleted, this message: