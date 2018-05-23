Roseanne revival wraps its “first” season as Tuesday’s No. 1 TV series for all eight of its original airings in the demo. But the comedy series fell to a season low in the metric with Tuesday night’s season so-long, marking ABC’s first Tuesday demo loss since the Conner family re-joined the lineup.

NBC Tuesday win was fueled by The Voice finale (1.5 demo rating, 8.71 million viewers) which won the 9-11 PM slot among Big 4 competitors by 67% and clocked its best demo showing in four weeks, but set a new finale-low for the singing competition.

Roseanne (2.4 demo rating, 10.33 million viewers), fell relative to previous week’s 2.6 demo rating and 10.73M viewers. The comedy series revival had leveled out with that 2.6 demo rating the past three broadcasts; the wrapper’s overall crowd dodged being smallest audience of this season, which remains May 8’s 10.291M.

CBS’s NCIS (1.2, 11.80M) wrapped its season winning its 8 PM hour by nearly 3M viewers, beating Roseanne in their head-to-head half hour by more than 1M viewers.

For all the Big 4 finales on Tuesday, NBA playofff action was pretty intense up the dial. In their first home loss in two years at an NBA playoff game, the Golden State Warriors were beaten 95-92 by determined Houston Rockets last night on TNT. Steph Curry and crew may have experienced a loss but the cable outlet and the league scored as Game 4 of the now tied Western Conference finals pulled in a 6.3 in metered market results. Not only did Game 4 jump 9% over May 20’s Warriors winning Game 3 but also surged 47% in early ratings over last year’s comparable WCF Game 4. That puts TNT in the top spot across all of cable.

Following Roseanne, ABC’s The Middle series finale (1.7, 7.08M) claimed the night’s No. 2 spot in the demo and its biggest wrapper crowd in four years, helping lead-out Splitting Up Together (1.0, 4.06M) to clock a crowd 14% bigger than previous week.

At 10 PM, The Voice dominated CBS’s NCIS: 48 Hours (0.5, 4.19M) and ABC’s For the People (0.5, 2.45M).

Roseanne revival wrapped its first season on a down-ish note, with Conners pushed to the brink by economic hardship. The family comedy bookended the season with references to President Donald Trump, though never by name – this time a reference to a typo in his tweet about a storm that flooded the family basement.

NBC (1.4, 7.83M) won the night in both metrics, followed by ABC (1.3, 5.58M) in the demo and CBS (0.8, 7.56M) in total viewers. Fox (0.5, 1.55M) and CW (0.5, 1.54M) trailed, tying in the demo and nearly so in total viewers. Fox aired Hancock from 8-10 PM, while CW aired The Flash (0.8, 2.12M) and The 100 (0.3, 963K).