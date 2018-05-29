More fallout from ABC’s cancellation of Roseanne. Viacom’s cable networks will be pulling Roseanne reruns from their respective schedules as of tomorrow, Deadline has learned.

TV Land and CMT already had been airing reruns of ABC’s original Roseanne when Paramount Network joined last month. The Carsey Werner series kicked off on Paramount Network with an all-day marathon on April 18, leading up to a new episode of the revival series airing that night on ABC. The reruns aired weeknights from 4 to 6 PM ET.

ABC abruptly pulled the plug on Roseanne Barr’s hit comedy series revival today following a morning in which the star launched a tirade of racist and anti-semitic tweets.

The Roseanne revival was the biggest success story of the 2017-18 TV season, clocking record ratings and a Season 2 pickup after only one episode. The series was the highest-rated and most watched freshman series of the 2017-18 season and ranked No. 2 overall among all entertainment programs in total viewers (17.82 million in Live+7) and in the adults 18-49 demographic (5.0 rating).