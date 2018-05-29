Add Hulu to the growing list of outlets severing ties with Roseanne. Hours after ABC canceled the revived sitcom and Viacom networks and Laff pulled its reruns, the streamer co-owned by ABC parent Disney has removed the show from its service — saying it supports the network’s decision.

The move comes in the wake of a series of racist, antio-Semitic and homophobic tweets from star Roseanne Barr. In one, she said former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett looked like the “Muslim Bortherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby.” Outrage over Barr’s posts exploded on social media, with tweets condemning her views pouring in from a wide range of sources in Hollywood, politics and the general public.

Among today’s moves: ABC has halted its Emmy campaign for Roseanne, Viacom cable nets are pulling the show as of Wednesday, Scripps-owned Laff pulled its reruns, and numerous celebrities and executives — including Disney’s Bob Iger and Roseanne showrunner Bruce Helford — has publicly aired their feelings.