Tom Werner, who executive produced the original Roseanne series from 1988-97 and also EP’d the revival, is out with a statement saying he supports ABC’s decision to cancel the sitcom today in the wake of Roseanne Barr’s offensive tweets.

“I support ABC’s decision to cancel the show in the wake of Roseanne Barr’s most recent reprehensible tweets,” he said. “Our goal was to promote constructive discussion about the issues that divide us. It represented the work of hundreds of talented people. I hope the good work done is not totally eclipsed by these abhorrent and offensive comments, and that Roseanne seeks the help she so clearly needs.”

Werner, who also exec produced The Cosby Show in the 1980s and early ’90s, is just the latest to chime in about the Roseanne cancellation today. Among other moves: ABC has halted its Emmy campaign for Roseanne, ICM Partners dropped Barr as a client, Viacom cable nets are pulling the show as of Wednesday, Scripps-owned Laff pulled its reruns, and numerous celebrities and executives — including Disney’s Bob Iger and Roseanne showrunner Bruce Helford — has publicly aired their feelings.