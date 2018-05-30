Michael Moore appears to be mad as hell and not about to take it anymore. The pot-stirring documentarian/activist posted a cryptic message on his website and Facebook page today that teases a new “secret project” Moore says he’s been working on for months.
The text of Moore’s Facebook post reads, in part: “Roseanne, the viscous slur at me you retweeted yesterday — if I had the time I’d sue you and drain you of every dime you have. But I’ve got a better idea. As they say in the movies: one down, one to go.” Read his full post below.
Both sites include video from a 1998 episode of Barr’s long-gone syndicated talker The Roseanne Show, one that features her interviewing Moore — she calls him “my blue-collar panelist” — alongside one Donald J. Trump. There’s also this text: “I know Roseanne. I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they ever knew me.”
Check out the video:
The Bowling for Columbine Oscar winner, whose films also include Fahrenheit 9/11, Sicko, Roger & Me and most recently Michael Moore in TrumpLand, also posted this thinly veiled threat/promise on his Facebook page:
So Roseanne Barr woke up yesterday morning & posted hateful, slanderous tweets about me, Valerie Jarrett, George Soros & Chelsea Clinton — and within hours, ABC fired her. The same ABC who hired her after years of her posting other tweets saying Hillary was running a child sex abuse ring out of a pizza restaurant in DC, that the Clintons had murdered people, and anyone who criticized Benjamin Netanyahu was a Nazi. The same Roseanne who referred to black people (even back then) as apes, and Arabs as, well, every racist thing you can imagine. That Roseanne. Like Trump, she went on a Wild White Racist tear during the Obama years.
Did you ever wonder why, in 2011, NBC didn’t fire Donald Trump when he launched his racist birther movement, declaring the President a Kenyan and a Muslim?
Roseanne, the viscous slur at me you retweeted yesterday — if I had the time I’d sue you and drain you of every dime you have. But I’ve got a better idea. As they say in the movies: one down, one to go.