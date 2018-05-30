Michael Moore appears to be mad as hell and not about to take it anymore. The pot-stirring documentarian/activist posted a cryptic message on his website and Facebook page today that teases a new “secret project” Moore says he’s been working on for months.

The text of Moore’s Facebook post reads, in part: “Roseanne, the viscous slur at me you retweeted yesterday — if I had the time I’d sue you and drain you of every dime you have. But I’ve got a better idea. As they say in the movies: one down, one to go.” Read his full post below.

Both sites include video from a 1998 episode of Barr’s long-gone syndicated talker The Roseanne Show, one that features her interviewing Moore — she calls him “my blue-collar panelist” — alongside one Donald J. Trump. There’s also this text: “I know Roseanne. I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they ever knew me.”

Check out the video:

The Bowling for Columbine Oscar winner, whose films also include Fahrenheit 9/11, Sicko, Roger & Me and most recently Michael Moore in TrumpLand, also posted this thinly veiled threat/promise on his Facebook page: