E.W. Scripps-owned Laff network is the latest to dump Roseanne. The network just issued a statement that it is removing the original Roseanne series from its schedule, at least for now.

“While we believe viewers have always distinguished the personal behavior of the actress Roseanne Barr from the television character Roseanne Connor, we are disgusted by Barr’s comments this week,” Laff said in a statement. “Therefore, we are removing the original Roseanne series from the Laff schedule for the time being, effective immediately.

Laff, E.W. Scripps’ all-comedy network aims for the 18-to-49 demo with off-network sitcoms and movies. Its slate includes That ’70s Show, Home Improvement, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Drew Carey Show, Night Court, Spin City, among others.

Laff’s announcement follows ABC’s cancellation of the Roseanne revival series after its star Roseanne Barr launched a tirade this morning of racist and anti-semitic tweets.