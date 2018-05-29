Roseanne star Michael Fishman is among the cast members sharing their reaction to star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, and the ABC show’s subsequent cancellation. Fishman played D.J. Conner on the original Roseanne and the just-cancelled revival.

In a post on Twitter, Fishman wrote he is “devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes.”

He continued, “Our cast, crew, writers and production staff strived for inclusiveness, with numerous storylines designed to reflect inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

He went on to condemn Barr’s statements, calling them “reprehensible and intolerable.” He also said “to sit back or remain in an attempt to distance myself from the actions/statements of others would unintentionally endorse or placate those statements which I find truly offensive.”

Emma Kenney, who played Barr’s granddaughter Harris Connor-Healy, wrote she was “hurt, embarrassed and disappointed,” calling Barr’s comments “inexcusable.” And Sara Gilbert earlier tweeted that Barr’s comments were “abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show.”

You can read all the tweets below:

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018