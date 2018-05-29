On a day of overall retreat for the major Wall Street stock indices, Disney shares ended the session down about 2.4%, closing at $99.69.

With crisis in Italy and uncertainty in China conspiring to drag down all stocks throughout the day, it was hard to quantify the Roseanne factor, but clearly investors weighed in on the axing of the hit show by ABC. Disney chief Bob Iger tweeted and later on CNBC reiterated that there was no other recourse for the company but what it did.

The Dow 30 fell 391.64 points for the day, and the Nasdaq and S&P also finished in red figures.

One of the day’s other major media events — the ongoing legal battle between holding company National Amusements and CBS, which it controls — seemed to be the main reason Viacom shares surrendered ground. The company’s stock fell a bit more than 2% to $26.87 as investors processed NAI’s latest salvo in Delaware court, which seemed to drive a stake through any hopes of a reunion with CBS.

Shares of CBS also swooned more than 1% to $50.27.