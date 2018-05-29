Refresh for updates Hollywood’s reaction to and Beltway reflection on the cancellation of Roseanne has been as swift as their earlier condemnation of the now ex-sitcom star’s racist tweet. Deadline will update as the flood continues…
Emma Kenney, who plays Barr’s granddaughter on the show, tweeted:
The NAACP issued the following statements:
“Roseanne Barr’s comments were appalling and reminiscent of horrific time in our history when racism was not only acceptable but promoted by Hollywood. We applaud ABC for taking a stand against racism by canceling Roseanne today. We commend the network and its president Channing Dungey for placing the values of diversity, inclusion and respect for humanity above ratings.” – NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson.
“This is a strong and decisive move by ABC to refuse to continue business as usual. It’s important that Hollywood understands the power of inclusion and continues to take a clear stand against racism and bias within the industry.” – NAACP Hollywood Bureau Director Robin Harrison
Other responses: