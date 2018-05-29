Refresh for updates Hollywood’s reaction to and Beltway reflection on the cancellation of Roseanne has been as swift as their earlier condemnation of the now ex-sitcom star’s racist tweet. Deadline will update as the flood continues…

Emma Kenney, who plays Barr’s granddaughter on the show, tweeted:

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

The NAACP issued the following statements:

“Roseanne Barr’s comments were appalling and reminiscent of horrific time in our history when racism was not only acceptable but promoted by Hollywood. We applaud ABC for taking a stand against racism by canceling Roseanne today. We commend the network and its president Channing Dungey for placing the values of diversity, inclusion and respect for humanity above ratings.” – NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. “This is a strong and decisive move by ABC to refuse to continue business as usual. It’s important that Hollywood understands the power of inclusion and continues to take a clear stand against racism and bias within the industry.” – NAACP Hollywood Bureau Director Robin Harrison

Other responses:

But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

Bye. Felicia. Roseanne Barr Dropped By ICM Partners After Racist Tweets – Deadline https://t.co/0OALgcRFK5 — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) May 29, 2018

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2018

Roseanne Barr’s vicious personal attack on former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett came out of nowhere and cost Ms. Barr and the entire staff of her program their jobs. @ABC/@Disney could not continue with the show without insulting millions of Americans. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) May 29, 2018

That disturbance in the Force you’re feeling is Fox News drawing up the paperwork to land Roseanne as Hannity’s lead-in… — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) May 29, 2018

I'm glad Roseanne is canceled. The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare. Nothing good has come of this entire thing. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 29, 2018

Roseanne now has more free time to investigate pizzagate — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 29, 2018

Has Fox picked up “Roseanne” yet? — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 29, 2018

The country is red.

The wave is blue.

Bill Cosby is gone.

And Roseanne is too.#PoemToWelcomeSummer — Jim Heath (@JimHeathTV) May 29, 2018

As for Trump: Is Roseanne useful to him anymore? That, not pique, is likely to drive whether he hugs the issue. I suspect she's not useful and he won't say anything. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 29, 2018

'Roseanne' Canceled By ABC Following Backlash Over Star’s Racist Tweets- gee, too bad-free speech has consequences! https://t.co/alhmrEKNPg — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 29, 2018

Ted! You’re back. Call Roseanne! You guys have plenty of free time now. Maybe you can get together, put on your robes, and binge watch all the Apes movies. Then after some take-out you can rewatch Birth of A Nation. By the way, did the stains come out you moronic Neanderthal? https://t.co/I7c9b6lZhZ — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) May 29, 2018

.@ABCNetwork took the necessary, swift step in cancelling Roseanne. Racist slurs and vile hate speech can never be tolerated and are repugnant to our New York values. — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) May 29, 2018

When you have a seat at the table, you have a say in the decisions that are made. When it’s your table, you make the decisions. “Roseanne canceled after star's RACIST comments.” #ChanningDungey #ABC Entertainment President https://t.co/iqgONSjJU0 pic.twitter.com/zKeQL7NwVL — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) May 29, 2018