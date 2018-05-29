ABC announced it has cancelled Roseanne Barr’s hit comedy series revival following a morning in which the star launched a tirade of racist and anti-semitic tweets.

“Roseanne’s statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey announced.

It was a day no one could have anticipated except anyone who has been online in the past decade.

Her sitcom – the big story of the 2017-18 TV season – had been picked up for a second season after only one episode, which clocked industry high numbers for the season.

ABC’s announcement came hours after Roseanne announced she was “leaving” Twitter – again – after apologizing for calling former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett an offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

In what appeared to be an ABC-ordered statement, Barr apologized, then vowed to leave Twitter – then came back to Twitter about 5 minutes later, to expand on her apology.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr tweeted. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.” She has not tweeted anything since.

Jarrett has not responded, which CNN calls “taking the high road” but we call it a likely decision to hold off, having, in one of those incredible coincidences, previously been booked to appear tonight in an MSNBC town hall about racism in America – ratings on which are now likely to be much higher:

As it happens, @ValerieJarrett will be participating in tonight's special town hall on Everyday Racism on @MSNBC. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 29, 2018

In her initial tweet about Jarrett she referred to her as “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” It was in response to a tweet referencing a Wikileaks claim that the CIA during Obama’s term in office spied on French presidential candidates.

In response to expected blow-back, Barr said her tweet was a “joke” and responded to claims that her tweet was racist by replying “Muslims r not a race.” Jarrett, an African American, was born in Iran to American parents. Barr’s tweet has since been deleted.

Wanda Sykes responded, announcing her resignation from the show, on which she has been consulting producer,:

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

But this was only one of Barr’s offensive tweets this morning. Barr had kicked off her day tweeting that Chelsea Clinton is married to George Soros’ nephew…

…and, when Clinton responded:

Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day! https://t.co/mXokiTEwN7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 29, 2018

Roseanne responded:

CORRECTION: CHELSEA CLINTON IS NOT MARRIED TO A SOROS NEPHEW. HER HUSBAND IS THE SON OF A CORRUPT SENATOR, SO SORRY!: https://t.co/FuEVnmnxu4 — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Roseanne also noted, “By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?”

Soros was born in 1930.

Today’s tweets aren’t even the first time Barr has called an African American women an ape. In 2013, she called Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice “a man with big swinging ape balls.”