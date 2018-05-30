UPDATED: Roseanne Barr returned to in the wake of her racially insensitive tweet about Valerie Jarrett, which made a reference to apes. She has since apologized, but soon after, her ABC show was canceled and she was dropped by her agency. At the end of a day flooded of Roseanne news, Barr tweeted her apology again and said, “Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!! I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday.”

She went on to admit to her supporters, ‘I did something unforgivable so do not defend me,” “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

She also urged her fans not to boycott ABC and followed up with another apology which also showed defiance. “I’m sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don’t like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I’m tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse”.

Before that, Barr was retweeting a flood of and fans supporters who have taken to Twitter with a #IStandWithRoseanne campaign demanding people boycott ABC, reinstate the show, and that networks fire other “racist” figures on TV including Joy Behar and Bill Maher.

One tweet says, “I’m calling on @ABCNetwork @Disney to uphold their “standards” by firing [Joy Behar] for calling Christians mentally ill. You can’t treat @therealroseanne one way because she supports [Donald Trump] & allow Joy Behar to remain employed. #BoycottABC #StandWithRoseanne #Roseanne”

Another tweet includes a picture of Whoopi Goldberg wearing a graphic picture of Trump shooting himself, saying “Out of curiosity @ABC & @Disney this is okay with you? Hypocrisy on the Left is sickening! Your Pathetic! #BoycottABC #IStandWithRoseanne”

Many of the retweets defended Barr’s comment about Jarrett saying that she really does look like an ape. One tweet pointed out how it’s the same as many compare Trump to an orangutan.

