Roseanne Barr has gone from an apology to everyone who worked on her ABC sitcom for her “stupid” tweet that cost them their jobs, to attacking any of them who dared to denounce/despair over that tweet comparing Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!,” Roseanne tweeted initially. “I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people and wonderful writers” (which she qualified with an “all liberal” in parens) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”

But, in a renewed storm, Barr first lashed out at Michael Fishman, who played D.J. Connor on the original series and in the revival.

Fishman whose character had a black daughter in the revival, had called Barr’s tweet “reprehensible and intolerable.”

Spit back Roseanne:

“I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. ME. You throw me under the bus. nice!’

Barr saved some venom for Sara Gilbert, who plays her daughter in the series, and who is credited with having put together the the revival. “Wow! unreal” she hissed in re Gilbert’s tweet saying, “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Roseanne’s tweets:

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018