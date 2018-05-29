Roseanne Barr says she is leaving Twitter after apologizing for calling Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, an offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

Barr apologized then vowed to leave Twitter. About five minutes later she expanded on her apology. “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr tweeted. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.” She has not tweeted anything since.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

In her initial tweet, she referred to Jarrett as “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” It was in response to a tweet referencing a Wikileaks claim that the CIA during Obama’s term in office spied on French presidential candidates. Barr responded to claims that her tweet was racist by replying “Muslims r not a race.” Jarrett, an African American, was born in Iran to American parents. Barr’s tweet has since been deleted. Deadline has reached out to ABC for comment.

Earlier Barr also tweeted about Chelsea Clinton, referring to her as “Chelsea Soros Clinton”, a reference to George Soros, a well-known billionaire supporter of American progressive and liberal political causes. The tweet prompted a swift backlash by Clinton.